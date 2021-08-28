Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.50

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.50 ($8.82) and traded as low as €7.28 ($8.56). Schaeffler shares last traded at €7.29 ($8.57), with a volume of 599,335 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.98 ($9.39).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

