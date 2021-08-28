Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,195.15

Savills plc (LON:SVS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,195.15 ($15.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,374 ($17.95). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,365 ($17.83), with a volume of 96,507 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on SVS. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,195.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%.

In other news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

Savills Company Profile (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

