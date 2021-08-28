Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on SDMHF shares. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $602.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.49. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $607.95.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

