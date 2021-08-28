Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on SDMHF shares. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $602.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.49. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $607.95.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

