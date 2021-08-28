Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in BlackRock by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 153.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 48.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $19.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $954.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $891.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $955.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

