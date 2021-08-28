Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,668,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,128 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.12. 4,204,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

