Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 51,986 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 81,841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 42,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of UTF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. 161,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,259. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.