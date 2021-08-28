Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 1,230 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 298,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,864,000 after acquiring an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in LivePerson by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 164,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 40,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

LPSN traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,704. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

