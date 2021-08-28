Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a GBX 8,200 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 6,407 ($83.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £13.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,431.56.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

