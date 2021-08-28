Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €112.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.60 ($93.65).

ETR BAS opened at €66.50 ($78.24) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €66.70. Basf has a one year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.36.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

