Sana Biotechnology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,723 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,788 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 410,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7,572.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $786,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -2.10. Sana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

SANA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sana Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.