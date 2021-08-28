SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $650.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $65.50 on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $71.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.