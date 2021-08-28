salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $265.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 210,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,397,866 shares.The stock last traded at $273.65 and had previously closed at $260.85.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
salesforce.com Company Profile (NYSE:CRM)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
