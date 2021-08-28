salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com stock opened at $266.53 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

