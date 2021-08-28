salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.360-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.36-4.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.53. 7,992,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

