Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Up 12,600.0% in August

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 12,600.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TORVF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Saint Jean Carbon has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean Carbon, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development segments. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on property interests with potential sites of economic mineralization.

