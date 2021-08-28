SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $181,044.73 and $212.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00022118 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001505 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000122 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,343,101 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

