Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Up 77.4% in August

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 542,600 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the July 29th total of 305,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFET opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27. Safe-T Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Safe-T Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Safe-T Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 732,077 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Safe-T Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

