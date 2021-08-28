RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:RXST opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. RxSight has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.67.
About RxSight
See Also: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.