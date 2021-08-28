RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. RxSight has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.67.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

