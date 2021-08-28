Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 32,098 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $54,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 23,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in FedEx by 11.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 68.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 172,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $267.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.12. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $217.40 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

