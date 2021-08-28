Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,572,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $50,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 796,312 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFC opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

