Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 84,947 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $58,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

NYSE IFF opened at $151.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.42.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.