Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 142,893 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $52,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 482,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after buying an additional 79,847 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 545,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,917,000 after buying an additional 220,093 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of COP stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

