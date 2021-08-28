Rune Price Up 98.9% This Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Rune has traded up 98.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $519,316.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $341.03 or 0.00699319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00136318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00150286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.70 or 1.00367430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.33 or 0.01001386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.17 or 0.06666953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

