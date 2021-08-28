RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Up 89.8% in August

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the July 29th total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.94.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,500 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at $444,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.