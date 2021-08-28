RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €60.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RTL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.66 ($64.31).

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a one year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

