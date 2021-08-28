Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$138.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.94.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$132.28 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.75 and a 52 week high of C$134.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total transaction of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

