Royal Bank of Canada (RY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 25th

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.858 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th.
Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.
Shares of NYSE RY opened at $104.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $106.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.