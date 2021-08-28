Royal Bank of Canada (RY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 25th

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.858 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $104.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $106.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.