Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€11.25” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.41 ($13.42).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN opened at €11.06 ($13.02) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.40. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.