Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Nathan’s Famous worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NATH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 139.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $67.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.79. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

