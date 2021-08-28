Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth $47,212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,360 shares during the period. S&T Bank raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,665,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 550,198 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth $4,154,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth $3,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

WPRT stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.07 million, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

