Royal Bank of Canada Has $163,000 Holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 49.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period.

NYSE BTA opened at $14.55 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

