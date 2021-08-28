Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Radware were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Radware by 52,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $34.32 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.65.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDWR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

