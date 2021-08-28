Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 43.2% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 109,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at $1,574,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 27.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after acquiring an additional 801,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 42.3% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 141,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 42,195 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

XENT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

