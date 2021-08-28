Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 47.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 26.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

VLGEA stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.98.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $481.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,460.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

