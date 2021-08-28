Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 15,135 Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPGHU. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poema Global during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Poema Global in the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poema Global during the first quarter worth $596,000.

Shares of PPGHU stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

