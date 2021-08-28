Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $109.21. 634,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,106. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $109.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

