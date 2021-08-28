Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys New Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.69. 1,687,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,657. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.11. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.82.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.