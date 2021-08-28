Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. ITT comprises about 1.4% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

NYSE ITT traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $98.11. 435,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,752. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.16. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

