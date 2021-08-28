Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 204,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after buying an additional 90,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 617,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,303. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.