Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director Purchases C$22,500.00 in Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,341,677.60.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, John Martin Mirko acquired 29,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$13,717.50.

On Thursday, August 12th, John Martin Mirko bought 15,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$7,200.00.

On Monday, July 26th, John Martin Mirko bought 40,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$18,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Martin Mirko bought 50,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

Shares of RKR opened at C$0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

