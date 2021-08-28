River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $1.51 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

SLB stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,534,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,761,583. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

