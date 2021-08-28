River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156,372 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 591,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,777,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after acquiring an additional 523,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 446,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 426,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 120.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

