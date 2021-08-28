River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth about $14,292,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth about $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 320.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 99,747 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth about $2,975,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.66. 11,622,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,247,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $28.97.

IQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

