River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDD stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,942. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $373,640 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

