Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rite Aid have lagged the industry in the past three months. The stock’s sentiment is further hurt by a drab bottom-line view for fiscal 2022. Elixir revenues is likely to remain drab due to lower customer count and a decrease in Medicare Part D lives. Also, retail SG&A expenses are likely to remain high due to a rise in wages and higher investments. Moreover, lesser cases of cough, cold and flu continued to affect front-end same-store sales in the Retail Pharmacy segment in first-quarter fiscal 2022. However, the company reported an earnings beat in first-quarter fiscal 2022. It witnessed a sequential improvement with momentum in many of its businesses. Also, it is progressing well with its RxEvolution strategy and vaccine administration. Continued online strength on the back of expanded delivery facilities bodes well.”

RAD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

RAD opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $939.23 million, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $40,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

