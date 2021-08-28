RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $420.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $420.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 272 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $71,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $45,097,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total value of $1,045,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,863 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,133. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $257.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.05. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.97 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

