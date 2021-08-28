Reviewing Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) & WPP (NYSE:WPP)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and WPP (NYSE:WPP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Stagwell has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stagwell and WPP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A WPP 2 3 7 0 2.42

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stagwell and WPP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.45 -$228.97 million N/A N/A WPP $15.41 billion 1.06 -$3.81 billion $3.85 17.57

Stagwell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WPP.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stagwell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WPP beats Stagwell on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

