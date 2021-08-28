Reviewing Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palomar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Palomar and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hippo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palomar currently has a consensus price target of $98.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.15%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than Hippo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palomar and Hippo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $168.46 million 14.04 $6.26 million $0.35 266.29 Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 5.95% 4.20% 2.02% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Palomar beats Hippo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

