Reviewing Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) & CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Senior Living and CareMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Senior Living -49.90% N/A -14.06% CareMax N/A N/A N/A

32.1% of Capital Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of CareMax shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Capital Senior Living shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Capital Senior Living and CareMax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00 CareMax 0 1 0 0 2.00

CareMax has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.15%. Given CareMax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareMax is more favorable than Capital Senior Living.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Senior Living and CareMax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Senior Living $383.86 million 0.21 -$295.37 million N/A N/A CareMax N/A N/A -$21.51 million N/A N/A

CareMax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capital Senior Living.

Summary

CareMax beats Capital Senior Living on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

