Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the July 29th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,524,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BSSP stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Reve Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Reve Technologies

Reve Technologies, Inc, a drug development company, provides advanced therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It offers irreversible pepsin fraction (IPF), a therapeutic platform technology that is used to facilitate a range of applications. The company's solution is also used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as cirrhosis and Hepatitis C.

